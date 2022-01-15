Pakistan receives record remittances of $15.8bn in last six months: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the country received record remittances of 15.8 billion dollars during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

In a tweet, he said there had been an increase of 11.3 per cent in remittances. He said overseas Pakistanis continued to show their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A day ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had said cumulatively, remittances grew by 11.3 per cent during the first half of FY22 over the same period last year.

“The Jul-Nov FY22 data of Workers’ Remittances have been revised upward to reflect inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) that are related to local consumption (like payment of utility bills, transfer to local PKR account, etc.). Since data on these conversions was not previously available by country, these were reported under ‘other private transfers’ in the balance of payments statistics. The December 2021 data is also compiled accordingly, and this treatment will be followed going forward,” the SBP had said.

