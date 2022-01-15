Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 03:05 pm

Pakistan receives record remittances of $15.8bn in last six months: Fawad

dollar

A representational image of the US dollar. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the country received record remittances of 15.8 billion dollars during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

In a tweet, he said there had been an increase of 11.3 per cent in remittances. He said overseas Pakistanis continued to show their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: Remittances grow to $12.9 billion in five months

A day ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had said cumulatively, remittances grew by 11.3 per cent during the first half of FY22 over the same period last year.

“The Jul-Nov FY22 data of Workers’ Remittances have been revised upward to reflect inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) that are related to local consumption (like payment of utility bills, transfer to local PKR account, etc.). Since data on these conversions was not previously available by country, these were reported under ‘other private transfers’ in the balance of payments statistics. The December 2021 data is also compiled accordingly, and this treatment will be followed going forward,” the SBP had said.

Read more: Sri Lanka clamps down on remittances as it battles forex crisis

On December 14, 2021, the central bank had said that the inflows of remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis had grown by 9.7 per cent to $12.9 billion during the first five months (July-November) 2021/22.

