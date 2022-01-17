Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 12:32 pm

Pakistan records highest number of Covid cases in five months

Pakistan records highest surge with 4,340 new COVID-19 cases in five months

A man is selling face masks to women somewhere in Pakistan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Continuing with the alarming rise, Pakistan reported 4,340 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost five months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The country’s apex Covid-19 body stated that in the last 24 hours, 4,340 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pakistan, bringing the total number of active cases to 35,884 and the death toll to 29,019 after seven succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

49,809 tests were conducted with an 8.71 per cent positivity ratio while the total number of cases reached 1.328 million, with 1.26 million recoveries.

Read more: Sindh decides to continue educational activities amid rising Covid cases

On the other hand, the positivity ratio in Lahore has exceeded 13%.

According to the health department, omicron cases are increasing rapidly across Punjab.

The data released by the Punjab Health Department stated that 49 people in Punjab have been diagnosed with Omicron in 24 hours.

Earlier, the NCOC has advised for taking stringent measures to tackle the rising trend of Omicron cases and proposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs).

In a meeting held in Islamabad, the forum decided to extensively engage with provinces especially Sindh for necessary measures to tackle the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The NCOC reviewed the existing NPIs and called on interprovincial health and education ministers session on January 17, 2022, to suggest the new set of NPIs.

Read more: Positivity ratio of coronavirus cases reaches 8.16% in Pakistan: NCOC

It also decided to implement a complete ban on inflight serving of food with effect from January 17.

The NCOC asked the federating units to take strict measures against violators of existing SOPs and ensure enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
PM Imran to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Technology Zone in Haripur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology...
14 hours ago
Rain, snowfall forecast for hilly areas from Tuesday till Thursday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall for the hilly...
16 hours ago
PTI govt has to repay $55bn loan due to bad policies of past regimes, claims Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that...
17 hours ago
President Alvi orders action against FBR officials for causing inconvenience to senior citizen

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday ordered the FBR chairman to take...
20 hours ago
Sindh health department decides to conduct Covid-19 tests at schools

KARACHI: The Sindh health department on Sunday decided to conduct coronavirus tests...
20 hours ago
Pakistan condemns harassment of journalists, activists in IIOJK

Pakistan has condemned the increasing harassment, illegal arrests, and registration of fake...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

14 mins ago
Govt wants talk with political parties for reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said...
Dubai Expo 2020: Pakistan calls for investing more in technology
34 mins ago
Pakistan calls for investing more in technology

DUBAI: To improve the provision of human capital services, Pakistan has called...
volcanic blast
44 mins ago
Tonga cut off by volcanic blast

SYDNEY - Tonga was virtually cut off from the rest of the...
chinese
55 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 163 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 163...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600