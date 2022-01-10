Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 02:42 pm

Pakistan remembers Zainab on fourth death anniversary

Pakistan observes fourth death anniversary of little Zainab

Imran Ali was hanged for the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur—Image: File

KASUR: The fourth death anniversary of Zainab, who was raped and murdered, was observed in the country by people belonging to all walks of life.

In October 2018, 24-year-old Imran Ali, who was convicted for the rape and murder of Zainab Amin was hanged to death right after the ninth-month of the incident.

The brutal rape and murder of Zainab had sparked a countrywide campaign with people demanding the government to bring the culprit to justice.

In February 2021, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior approved a bill seeking the public execution of the perpetrators of the child rape cases.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under the chairmanship of Senator Rehman Malik.

The committee had taken up the issue of rape and murder of minor Zainab. The committee followed the case till the punishment of the ruthless killer and reached the end.

