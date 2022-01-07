Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Jan, 2022. 12:09 pm

Pakistan reports 1,293 new Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths: NCOC

Pakistan sees surge in daily Covid cases ahead of fifth wave

The active cases in the country have surged to 14,094 including 609 in critical condition. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,293 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country had confirmed overall 1,301,141 cases so far, including 1,258,086 recoveries.

The active cases in the country have surged to 14,094 including 609 in critical condition.

Read more:  Fifth Coronavirus wave may hit Pakistan by mid-February

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed six people on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 28,961.

Sindh is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 484,985 infections, followed by the Punjab which has reported 446,676 cases so far.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar had ruled out the option of imposing lockdown in the country.

Talking to a local TV channel, Umar had said that the NCOC was keeping a tab on the coronavirus numbers in Pakistan and across the world. At the moment, he stressed, the government was focusing on the vaccination.

Read more: Covid-19 cases cross 1000 mark in Pakistan after three months

“At this time, there is no plan of [imposing] lockdowns. We are looking at [Covid] numbers very closely as we shared today what has happened in the rest of the world and what is starting to happen in Pakistan.”

Read More

2 hours ago
205,000 EVMs required for Punjab LG polls: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan ((ECP) on Thursday informed the Punjab...
3 hours ago
Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

LAHORE: For the first time in the country's history a female judge...
12 hours ago
LHC to hear Chinese medical equipment procurement case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday admitted for regular hearing a...
12 hours ago
LHC asks WCLA to submit reply about illegal construction

The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the Walled...
14 hours ago
Killing of PAT workers: LHC to take up pleas challenging formation of new JIT

A Lahore High Court full bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Ameer...
14 hours ago
Dr Atta-ur-Rahman assures KP ministry of full support on science and technology

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vicky Kaushal Isabelle Kaif
18 mins ago
Vicky Kaushal sends sweet birthday greeting to his sister-in-law

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to wish his wife's sister...
Sajal Aly
34 mins ago
Sajal Aly reveals why she rejected a huge film offer from Hollywood

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has revealed the reason why she turned...
Shahveer Jafry Ayesha Beig
52 mins ago
Shahveer Jafry, wife Ayesha exude couple-goals at a recent event

Vlogger Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha Beig have delighted fans with...
56 mins ago
KSE-100 opens bullish today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange opened on a bullish note as the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600