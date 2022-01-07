Pakistan reports 1,293 new Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths: NCOC

The active cases in the country have surged to 14,094 including 609 in critical condition. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,293 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country had confirmed overall 1,301,141 cases so far, including 1,258,086 recoveries.

The active cases in the country have surged to 14,094 including 609 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed six people on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 28,961.

Sindh is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 484,985 infections, followed by the Punjab which has reported 446,676 cases so far.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar had ruled out the option of imposing lockdown in the country.

Talking to a local TV channel, Umar had said that the NCOC was keeping a tab on the coronavirus numbers in Pakistan and across the world. At the moment, he stressed, the government was focusing on the vaccination.

“At this time, there is no plan of [imposing] lockdowns. We are looking at [Covid] numbers very closely as we shared today what has happened in the rest of the world and what is starting to happen in Pakistan.”