Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 03:40 pm

Pakistan reports 7,978 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

A man is selling face masks to women somewhere in Pakistan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 7,978 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,417,991, according to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Another 29 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 29,248, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,455 are in critical condition.

During the period, 12,019 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,288,738, said the NCOC.

The Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 540,023 infections, followed by the Punjab province, which has reported 476,420 cases.

Earlier on January 28, NCOC has announced to extend existing Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) till 15 February 2022 amid the ongoing fifth wave of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued on Friday, NCOC said that existing NPIs that were earlier implemented till 31 Jan 2022 are hereby extended till 15 February 2022.

“The fresh review will be carried out on 10 February 2022,” said the notification.

All federating units are requested to issue notifications and disseminate to all concerned at priority, it added.

The NCOC, a nerve centre of the country’s anti-Covid strategy, has warned that the Omicron variant continues spreading countrywide.

“Please ensure you are fully vaccinated, received booster dose (if eligible) and follow SOPs including mask-wearing and social distancing. Take special care of the elderly as admissions and mortality rate is higher in older people,” the body said in a statement.

