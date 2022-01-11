Pakistan seeks meaningful partnerships with EU nations including Spain: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed these views during a banquet he had hosted in honor of think tanks at the Pakistan House in Madrid. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan desired meaningful partnership with member countries of the European Union, including Spain.

He expressed these views during a banquet he had hosted in honour of think tanks at the Pakistan House in Madrid, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said the government, under its policy of economic diplomacy, was trying to attract the world’s attention towards Pakistan’s rising market of 200 million population and the investment and trade opportunities in the country.

He said Pakistan considered Spain as a very important country in bilateral as well as the European Union context and there were a lot of opportunities for both the countries to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Qureshi said Pakistan was continuing its utmost efforts for peace in Afghanistan and the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan would promote regional linkages which would prove helpful in achieving our economic targets.

