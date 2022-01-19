Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Ms. Retno L.P. Marsudi on Wednesday.

Read more: PM Imran Khan affirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE after recent attack

Expressing satisfaction at the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, the Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s strong desire to further intensify these multi-dimensional ties across the entire spectrum.

Qureshi stressed that the strong political goodwill between the two countries should fully be utilised towards deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Read more: Court directs customs to return Czech model Tereza Hluskova’s passport

The foreign minister commended Indonesia’s prominent role in advocating and advancing causes of the Islamic Ummah. The two foreign ministers agreed to work closely on all issues of mutual interest.