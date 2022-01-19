Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk

19th Jan, 2022.

Pakistan to further intensify multi-dimensional ties with Indonesia, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: File

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Ms. Retno L.P. Marsudi on Wednesday.

Expressing satisfaction at the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, the Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s strong desire to further intensify these multi-dimensional ties across the entire spectrum.

Qureshi stressed that the strong political goodwill between the two countries should fully be utilised towards deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The foreign minister commended Indonesia’s prominent role in advocating and advancing causes of the Islamic Ummah. The two foreign ministers agreed to work closely on all issues of mutual interest.

