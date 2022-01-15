Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 10:41 am

Pakistan, Turkey agree to further fortify bilateral ties

FS, Turkish Deputy FM agree to further fortify Pakistan-Turkey cooperative ties

Image courtesy: Twitter handle of Turkish MFA/ @MFATurkiye

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday had a telephonic conversation with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Sedat Onal and exchanged views on further fortifying Pakistan-Turkey bilateral cooperative ties.

During the telephonic conversation, Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal shared perspectives on regional and international matters and agreed to deepen mutual consultations and collaboration between the two countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a tweet.

On December 20, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said a joint television channel would be set up to promote media links between Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia.

“Focal persons have been named for media sharing, and the joint media network will be formed,” he had said talking to media in Islamabad.

Chaudhry had also said issues of extremism needed to be tackled in Pakistan, Malaysia and other Muslim countries.

He had suggested that under the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a unit of scholars should be named to provide guidance on religious issues.

The minister had said the jurisdiction of the Rehmatullil Alameen Authority would be expanded, and a similar unit would be formed under the OIC.

 

