Pakistan won’t abandon Afghans in time of need: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, while expressing concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, has again vowed to not abandon Afghans in this time of need.

The resolve was expressed during the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The committee renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development.

The apex committee was informed that Afghanistan was at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter which made it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter.

Earlier, the apex committee was updated on the progress made on relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion which comprised of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

