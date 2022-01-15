Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 10:26 am

Pakistan won’t abandon Afghans in time of need: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Screengrab from Radio Pakistan video

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, while expressing concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, has again vowed to not abandon Afghans in this time of need.

The resolve was expressed during the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Read more: UN wants $5B aid for Afghanistan in 2022

The committee renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development.

The apex committee was informed that Afghanistan was at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter which made it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter.

Earlier, the apex committee was updated on the progress made on relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion which comprised of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

Read more: Imran Khan lauds UN for launching $5bn appeal for Afghanistan

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civil and military officers.

Read More

17 hours ago
LHC stops FIA from taking coercive measures against ex-FIA director general

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Federal Investigation...
17 hours ago
Pakistan Issues Disastrous Tsunami and Earthquake Warning

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) A...
17 hours ago
Sindh health minister to announce success of clinical trial on COVID-19 patients

KARACHI: The public announcement regarding the successful first-ever clinical trial of the...
17 hours ago
SC orders FIA to file case against encroachment on Dharamshala land

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Friday ordered the Federal...
18 hours ago
Legislation on mini-budget, SBP continues to echo in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The legislation on the mini-budget and the bill pertaining to the...
18 hours ago
Arfa Karim remembered on her 10th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The 10th death anniversary of the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

AED to PKR
56 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
today gold rates in dubai
2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 15th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today's Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (15, Jan 2022)...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
3 hours ago
Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
SAR to PKR
4 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.870 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600