Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 11:15 am

‘Pakistan’s betterment depends on implementing constitution, not changing system’

Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah. Image: Screengrab from Bol TV

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said the country’s betterment depended on implementing the constitution, not on changing the system.

“If the presidential system had been good, the country would have moved forward,” said Rana Sanaullah while addressing media in Lahore.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif’s issues will be over in 10-11 days, claims PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah

The constitution was not implemented in the country, rather it was broken, he said. He said one after another crisis was taking birth in the country and the country remained in a crisis situation because there was no government at all.

To a query, Sanaullah said it was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s own country and he had thrice been elected as PM, so whenever he wanted to return, he would himself announce the date. Referring to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, he said Sheeda Talli should not be worried about it.

He said the opposition was taking up the issue of embezzlement in PM’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. He alleged that the government provided funds to its workers from the Coronavirus fund for abusing its opponents.

“The government is not paying attention to anything. It has a policy of taking revenge only. They made false cases against the PML-N,” he said.

Read more: PTI govt has gone panic before Nawaz’s arrival, claims Sanaullah

The PML-N leader said Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar held press conferences to pressurise judges. He said Shahzad Akbar and others daily held press conferences on false cases.

Read More

14 hours ago
NCOC Directs Provinces to Close Schools with High Covid Positivity Rate

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has advised provincial authorities to...
16 hours ago
IMF has taken control of SBP: Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab President Raja...
16 hours ago
Money laundering case: Court comes hard on FIA officials over non-submission of challan

A special court (offences in bank) in Lahore on Friday came hard...
16 hours ago
Punjab health minister rejects doubts over transparency of Nawaz’s test reports

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ruled out the possibilities...
17 hours ago
Govt facilitates overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the PTI government has facilitated...
17 hours ago
Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab appreciates fire brigade dept’s performance

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the fire brigade...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

us vaccination
53 seconds ago
U.S. vaccination lags among children amid COVID-19 surge: The Guardian

LONDON - Though the United States saw a record increase in COVID-19...
qalandars
2 mins ago
Lahore Qalandars unveil their kits in two colours

Lahore Qalandars revealed their playing kit for the seventh instalment of the...
10 mins ago
Five killed as passenger coach collides with car in Kalat

KALAT: At least five people died as a passenger coach collided with...
brazil
21 mins ago
Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil reported 166,539 new COVID-19 cases in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement