‘Pakistan’s betterment depends on implementing constitution, not changing system’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said the country’s betterment depended on implementing the constitution, not on changing the system.

“If the presidential system had been good, the country would have moved forward,” said Rana Sanaullah while addressing media in Lahore.

The constitution was not implemented in the country, rather it was broken, he said. He said one after another crisis was taking birth in the country and the country remained in a crisis situation because there was no government at all.

To a query, Sanaullah said it was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s own country and he had thrice been elected as PM, so whenever he wanted to return, he would himself announce the date. Referring to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, he said Sheeda Talli should not be worried about it.

He said the opposition was taking up the issue of embezzlement in PM’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. He alleged that the government provided funds to its workers from the Coronavirus fund for abusing its opponents.

“The government is not paying attention to anything. It has a policy of taking revenge only. They made false cases against the PML-N,” he said.

The PML-N leader said Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar held press conferences to pressurise judges. He said Shahzad Akbar and others daily held press conferences on false cases.