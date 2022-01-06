Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 10:18 pm

Killing of PAT workers: LHC to take up pleas challenging formation of new JIT

The Lahore High Court (LHC) building. Image: File

A Lahore High Court full bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti will hear the petitions filed by policemen Rizwan Qadir and Khurram Rafique challenging the formation of a new JIT.

Last year, the bench consisting of seven LHC judges had adjourned the proceedings on the grounds of sickness of the petitioner’s counsel and the second time due to non-availability of the members of the bench.

Read more: Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

The bench is hearing arguments on the maintainability of the petitions. The petitions had raised the point that once a JIT is formed, it cannot be re-created.

Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh are the members of the bench.

Read more: Quran curriculum: LHC expresses reservation over Secy Education

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 workers of Dr Tahirul Qadri’s party Pakistan Awami Tehreek were killed and 90 were injured in clashes with police in Model Town, Lahore.

Read More

22 mins ago
Dr Atta-ur-Rahman assures KP ministry of full support on science and technology

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and...
57 mins ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI once again

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has thanked the PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan to...
1 hour ago
Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

LAHORE: For the first time in the country's history a female judge...
1 hour ago
Quran curriculum: LHC expresses reservation over Secy Education

LAHORE:  Hearing a case about declaring the holy Quran as compulsory education,...
1 hour ago
Second Marigold Festival will be held from 7th to 9th Jan at Frere Hall, says Murtaza Wahab

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said that the second Marigold Festival will...
2 hours ago
Pakistani Twitter welcome, celebrate Justice Ayesha Malik’s nomination as SC judge

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday approved the nomination of Justice...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Disha Patani
6 mins ago
Disha Patani’s sumptuous beach picture attacked by trollers

Famous Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most famous actresses...
Aima Baig sparkles in a glittery bodycon, see photos
10 mins ago
Aima Baig sparkles in a glittery bodycon, see photos

Pakistan's singing sensation, Aima Baig, is nothing short of a vision of...
Denmark shelves prosecution of Africa piracy suspects
11 mins ago
Denmark shelves prosecution of Africa piracy suspects

COPENHAGEN, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - Three suspected pirates detained on a Danish...
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13
17 mins ago
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy in 2022?

If you're looking to purchase a new iPhone in 2022, you'll have...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600