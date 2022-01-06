A Lahore High Court full bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti will hear the petitions filed by policemen Rizwan Qadir and Khurram Rafique challenging the formation of a new JIT.

Last year, the bench consisting of seven LHC judges had adjourned the proceedings on the grounds of sickness of the petitioner’s counsel and the second time due to non-availability of the members of the bench.

The bench is hearing arguments on the maintainability of the petitions. The petitions had raised the point that once a JIT is formed, it cannot be re-created.

Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh are the members of the bench.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 workers of Dr Tahirul Qadri’s party Pakistan Awami Tehreek were killed and 90 were injured in clashes with police in Model Town, Lahore.