PDMA issues rain alert for Sindh

The director general said rain was expected in Sindh in next few days. Image: File

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for district administrations of Sindh viewing the predictions of torrential rains.

Sindh PDMA Director General Salman Shah said there was a possibility of torrential rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Tando Allahyar, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and other districts of the province.

Read more: Widespread rain expected in Karachi from tomorrow

He said measures would be taken on emergency footings to deal with the troubles related to rain. He directed the concerned departments to keep dewatering pumps ready to drain rainwater.

The director-general said rain was expected in Sindh over the next few days.

A day ago, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecasted moderate to heavy rains from January 4 to 7 in most areas of Sindh.

“Karachi, on the other hand, is expected to experience a second round of winter showers between January 5 and 6,” said the PMD.

Read more: Rain emergency declared in Karachi after first winter shower

Meanwhile, clouds have started hovering over Karachi as the meteorological department has predicted rains from today. The temperature of the megalopolis has been recorded at 18°C. Last night, temperature was 16°C. Winds are traveling at the speed of 13km/ hour in the city and humidity has been recorded to be 42 per cent.