PDMA issues rain alert for Sindh
KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for district administrations of Sindh viewing the predictions of torrential rains.
Sindh PDMA Director General Salman Shah said there was a possibility of torrential rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Tando Allahyar, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and other districts of the province.
Read more: Widespread rain expected in Karachi from tomorrow
He said measures would be taken on emergency footings to deal with the troubles related to rain. He directed the concerned departments to keep dewatering pumps ready to drain rainwater.
The director-general said rain was expected in Sindh over the next few days.
A day ago, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecasted moderate to heavy rains from January 4 to 7 in most areas of Sindh.
“Karachi, on the other hand, is expected to experience a second round of winter showers between January 5 and 6,” said the PMD.
Read more: Rain emergency declared in Karachi after first winter shower
Meanwhile, clouds have started hovering over Karachi as the meteorological department has predicted rains from today. The temperature of the megalopolis has been recorded at 18°C. Last night, temperature was 16°C. Winds are traveling at the speed of 13km/ hour in the city and humidity has been recorded to be 42 per cent.
Read More
Five killed as passenger coach overturns in Ranipur
RANIPUR: At least five people, including two women, were killed and more...
PTI MNA Najib Haroon highest taxpayer among parliamentarians
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA from Karachi Najib Haroon paid Rs140.7 million...
Political orphans cannot call themselves to be a national party, says Marriyum
ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that political orphans cannot...
Buzdar, Elahi agree to jointly contest forthcoming LG polls
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry...
Foreigners’ Security Cell makes foreigners in Karachi at ease
KARACHI: The Foreigners’ Security Cell of the Sindh Police played a critical...