Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned that those who were creating an artificial shortage of urea will not be spared.

He said 25,000 tonnes of urea was produced in Pakistan every day, which was enough to meet the needs of the agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding the demand and supply of fertilizer especially urea in the country.

He said that the government was focused on the supply of suitable amount of fertilizer for maximum production of wheat to ensure food security in the country.

He warned that those who were creating an artificial shortage of urea would be dealt with iron hands.

The PM noted that record bumper crops of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and maize were produced in the country last year.

Due to agriculture friendly policies of the government during the year 2020-2021, the farmers earned an additional income of Rs822 billion, he added.

The farmers increased the purchase of urea due to the income earned by them, he observed.

He said the availability of urea for farmers especially during the next three weeks was very important to achieve bumper crop of wheat.

The Prime Minister directed the relevant officials to take all possible steps to put in place an effective supply chain of urea for the Rabi crops.

He instructed the provincial chief secretaries to take effective steps to stop hoarding and smuggling of fertilizer, through the district administration and end purchase of fertilizer through the middlemen outside of the normal supply chain.

He directed the officials to work together with all stakeholders including manufacturers of fertilizer so that supply of urea could be ensured to the farmers for a bumper crop of wheat this year.