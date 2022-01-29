Petition seeking new ban on PUBG moved in LHC

LAHORE: A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday seeking a permanent ban on the online game, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

A citizen named Tanveer Ahmed filed the petition through advocate Nadeem Sarwar, saying many deaths have been reported due to the negative effects of the game. He mentioned that an 18-year-old boy in Lahore recently killed his mother and siblings.

Read more: Teenage PUBG player arrested for gunning down entire family: police

The petition pointed out that playing PUBG posed serious dangers to the mental health and life of the young generation as those who are playing it are suffering from mental confusion and stress.

The petitioner said that there is no law in the country to regulate online gaming while citing the example of India where such law has been enacted. He prayed before the court to impose an immediate ban on the PUBG.

A day earlier, the Punjab Police had also decided to recommend a ban on the online game to prevent the breeding of violence in the young generation.

PUBG was banned in July 2020 by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after two teenagers in Lahore had committed suicide when their parents had prohibited them from playing it. However, the ban proved to be short-lived and was lifted on the court’s order.