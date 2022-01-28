Phone data of deceased MQM-P activist shows he was not near CM House

At 5:00 pm, his mobile phone location was found at the Shahra e Faisal which was the venue of the protest. Image: File

KARACHI: After collecting data of mobile phone of the deceased Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) activist Aslam, a police investigation team has claimed that he was not present during the violent protest in front of the Chief Minister House, Karachi, on January 26.

The police, referring to the mobile phone data of the deceased Aslam Bhai, said that his mobile phone location was found at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) at 6:30 pm while at the same time, the protest turned violent in front of the Chief Minister House.

At 5:00 pm, his mobile phone location was found at the Shahra e Faisal which was the venue of the protest.

Soon after 6:30 pm till moments before 8:00 pm, his mobile phone location was found at the KPC. After 8:00 pm, his mobile phone location was found at Rashid Minhas Road and FB Area.

The investigating team said it appeared from his mobile phone location that he might be going home after 8:00 pm.

At 8:30 pm, his mobile phone location was found at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD).

According to some official documents released by MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari, the deceased Aslam was first taken to the KIHD at 8:30 pm and then brought to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at 10:29 pm. The medical report of the NICVD says that Aslam was brought dead at the NICVD.

Police investigators said that the NICVD was at a few minutes’ drive from the CM House but he was taken to the KIHD which was 14 kilometre from the CM House. Thereafter, he was later brought to the NICVD which showed that MQM-P workers were taking him from one place to the other.

