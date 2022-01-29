PIA lauded for ensuring Covid-19 prevention arrangements

PIA is currently operating its commercial passenger flight from the Islamabad-Xi’an-Beijing-Islamabad route. Image: APP

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received an appreciation letter from the relevant Chinese authorities for ensuring prevention and control measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and extending full cooperation during its flight operation in Xi’an, China.

The office of the Foreign Affairs Working Committee of the CPC Xi’an Municipal Committee, in a letter to PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi, acknowledged the careful arrangements for pandemic prevention and control measures adopted by the national flag carrier.

The Chinese authorities also noted the PIA staff at Xi’an station was not afraid of risk and troubles and they provided meticulous services such as seat, flight transfer, meal, guarantees special ticket change, etc during the mission.

Thanking for the support, the relevant authorities expressed sincere respect for the efforts made by the relevant personnel of the airline.

