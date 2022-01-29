Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

29th Jan, 2022. 01:26 pm

PIA lauded for ensuring Covid-19 prevention arrangements

APP News Agency

29th Jan, 2022. 01:26 pm

PIA is currently operating its commercial passenger flight from the Islamabad-Xi’an-Beijing-Islamabad route. Image: APP

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received an appreciation letter from the relevant Chinese authorities for ensuring prevention and control measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and extending full cooperation during its flight operation in Xi’an, China.

The office of the Foreign Affairs Working Committee of the CPC Xi’an Municipal Committee, in a letter to PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi, acknowledged the careful arrangements for pandemic prevention and control measures adopted by the national flag carrier.

Read more: PIA reduces employees ratio per aircraft to 260 from 560: CEO Arshad Malik

The Chinese authorities also noted the PIA staff at Xi’an station was not afraid of risk and troubles and they provided meticulous services such as seat, flight transfer, meal, guarantees special ticket change, etc during the mission.

Thanking for the support, the relevant authorities expressed sincere respect for the efforts made by the relevant personnel of the airline.

Read more: PIA inches closer to full international flights

PIA is currently operating its commercial passenger flight from the Islamabad-Xi’an-Beijing-Islamabad route.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier is also undergoing reforms for ameliorating its operations.

Earlier this month, PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the national flag carrier reduced per aircraft employees ratio to 260 from 550 in 2017 as part of reforms. He said that the best international airlines maintain their staff strength per plane at 200-250, and added that the reforms process in PIA would continue.

Read More

2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases continue to climb fast in Pakistan amid Omicron surge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 7,963 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
2 hours ago
West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the West had criticized China's...
3 hours ago
COAS calls for unity to counter disinformation campaign by hostile forces

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need...
3 hours ago
At least one killed as building's roof collapsed in Karachi

At least one labourer has been killed while others are injured as...
4 hours ago
Opposition exposed with its defeat despite numerical majority in Senate: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday thanked the Leader...
4 hours ago
Pakistan charting new path for robust, sustainable development: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that relations with China are...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

robot
19 seconds ago
When you have no one to play with, here is a robot plays badminton

Games are usually about a competitive attitude and good sportsmanship. While sports...
chile covid
7 mins ago
Chile sees another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered another record number of daily COVID-19 infections, reporting...
President Alvi approves commissioning of Sea King Helicopters in Pakistan Navy
8 mins ago
President Alvi approves commissioning of Sea King Helicopters in Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the commissioning of 10 Qatari...
philippines covid
14 mins ago
Philippines logs 17,382 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,382 new COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600