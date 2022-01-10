Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

10th Jan, 2022. 04:24 pm

PIA reduces employees ratio per aircraft to 260 from 560: CEO Arshad Malik

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA). Image: File

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Monday said that the national flag carrier reduced per aircraft employees ratio to 260 from 550 in 2017 as part of reforms.

Read more: PIA inches closer to full international flights

In a statement, he said that the best international airlines maintain their staff strength per plane at 200-250, and added that the reforms process in PIA would continue.

He expressed confidence that the arrival of new aircraft in the PIA fleet in 2022 would further reduce the employees’ ratio per aircraft to 220.

The airline management introduced a voluntary separation scheme and took disciplinary action against fake-degree holders, which created vacancies, the PIA CEO added.

The statement read, “Around 1,900 PIA employees opted for voluntary separation, 837 faced termination due to fake degrees and 1,000 ghost employees were shown the door.” Besides this, it added that the national flag carrier also initiated action against 1,100 employees for violating rules and discipline and committing corruption.

Read more: PIA, PITB sign agreement to automate system

“The PIA will save around Rs8 billion annually with a reduction of its staff strength,” the CEO said, adding that the key elements of the reforms process were ensuring discipline.

Read More

2 hours ago
IS militants on the run in Pakistan after evading police raid

QUETTA: A band of suspected Islamic State militants is on the run...
2 hours ago
22 tourists died of suffocation, heart failure in Murree: medical report

LAHORE: The 22 tourists in the Murree tragedy died of suffocation and...
3 hours ago
Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

In another act of state terrorism, the Indian troops martyred another two...
3 hours ago
Pakistan remembers Zainab on fourth death anniversary

KASUR: The fourth death anniversary of Zainab, who was raped and murdered,...
3 hours ago
Hamza Shehbaz claims govt hiding actual death toll of Murree incident

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly...
3 hours ago
India wants to choke every dissenting voice within and outside Kashmir: Wani

ISLAMABAD: Veteran rights activist and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR),...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Marriage within Iddat period cannot be considered adultery: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that a man and a...
massive python
3 mins ago
Stunned Netizens: A man carries a massive python on his shoulder

A man was seen in this viral video carrying a massive snake...
Amar Khan
5 mins ago
Amar Khan’s Hot and Sizzling Dance Video at Saboor Aly’s Wedding Goes Viral

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the...
Gulf
14 mins ago
Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

BEIJING: Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600