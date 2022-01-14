PILDAT report shows no new ordinance laid during 39th NA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) on Thursday issued its report regarding the parliamentary session and stated that the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan held six sittings during the 39th session held from December 22-31, 2021.

According to a press release, these sittings were held on December 22, December 24, December 27, December 29, December 30, December 31. During the 39th session, the National Assembly met for only three hours and 58 minutes with an average time of 39 minutes per sitting.

The longest sitting lasted for 1 hour and 3 minutes held on December 30, 2021, while the shortest sitting was held only for 12 minutes on December 31, 2021.

During the 39th session of the National Assembly, two government bills were introduced while no Private Member’s Bill was introduced. No bill was passed during this session and only one bill was referred to the committee.

No new ordinance was laid in the National Assembly and eight Ordinances were extended during the session.

Read more: Passage of Finance Bill to resolve Pakistan’s financial difficulties: Fawad

Out of 6 sittings, the quorum was pointed out four times in four sittings (66.67%). During the whole session, 3 or 50% of sittings were adjourned due to quorum pointed out.

The Senate of Pakistan held four sittings during the 316th session held from December 22-29, 2021.

These were held on December 22, December 24, December 27 and December 29. The Senate met for 12 hours and 2 minutes during the 316th session with an average time of 3 hours per sitting.

The longest sitting held lasted 4 hours and 26 minutes on December 27, 2021, while the shortest sitting lasted for 1 hour and 59 minutes on December 22, 2021.

All of the sittings were held with an average delay of 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Read more: NA adopts Finance (Supplementary) Bill by majority amid opposition’s sloganeering

During the 316th session of the Senate, no Government bill was introduced while 3 Private Member’s Bills were introduced which were referred to relevant committees. Total three bills were passed during the session. No Ordinance was laid or extended during the whole session.

On average 8.01% of agenda items were leftover during the 316th session of the Senate. The maximum agenda items leftover were 18.18% on December 27 while the minimum, i.e., 4.76% were leftover on December 29.

A quorum was not pointed out during the whole session. The average attendance of Senators during the 316th session was recorded at 66% (66 Senators present per sitting).