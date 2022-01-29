Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 07:28 pm

Planning Minister Asad Umar says Karachi witnessed real uplift in Musharraf’s era

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Image: File

Federal Planning and Minister Asad Umar said Karachi experienced real urban development during Pervez Musharraf’s era, adding that the megacity was kept deprived of facilities by the ruling party of Sindh.

While addressing a function regarding the restoration of the Cooperative Market in Karachi on Saturday, Umar compared the development in Karachi between the rule of the military dictator and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

The minister said he was ideologically against the military rule and hadn’t joined politics then but Karachi did witness development work during those eight years.

He predicted that PPP will not be able to form government in the province after the 2023 general elections due to its ‘pathetic’ performance.

He said the federal government is trying to resolve the problems of Karachi because Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in public service.

Umar said that there was no modern transport system in Karachi in the past but the citizens of the metropolis are now travelling in the Green Line bus service, a project which was completed by the federal government under Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP).

“Those who criticise the PTI government for not bringing change in the country should take a ride in the Green Line bus,” he said.

The minister said that under the same plan, the transaction structure of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has been approved by the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) while the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) will also formally approve the project in its next meeting in February. Following this, he said the work on KCR will kick off.

He said the federal government is addressing the water issue in Karachi and assured it will be resolved soon through the K-IV project which will be completed in 2023.

