Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 02:55 pm

PM Imran, Air Chief discuss professional matters of air defence

PM Imran, Air Chief discuss professional matters of air defence

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan—Image: Screen grab/@PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday hailed the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force in maintaining peace in the country.

The premier held a meeting with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar in Islamabad, the Prime Minister office (PMO) said in a statement.

The statement added that both the dignitaries discussed professional matters pertaining to the air defence of the country.

Read more: PAF’s acquisition of J10-C

In December last year, the Pakistan Air Force has upgraded its surveillance system with two additional components. TPS-77 MRR and YLC-18A are the names of the latest radar systems, which will help in enhancing the operations and monitoring of the skies.

The TPS-77 MRR is a long-range, ground-based air search radar developed by Lockheed Martin in the United States. It is believed to have a range of up to 500 kilometres, with ABT detection at 300 kilometres for a normal fighter aircraft.

GaN technology and LPI features are used in the design, allowing the radars to remain undetected. This means that the adversary aircraft’s radar warning receiver (RWR) systems will not be triggered.

The high-performance radar is simple to install on cars, making it ideal for transportation. A C-130 truck, a helicopter, or a rail can transport the radar.

Read more: Pakistan Air Force Celebrates Golden Jubilee of Mirage Aircraft

TPS-77 radars are the world’s only radars that are capable of covering valleys and detecting long-range threats.

Through this Pakistan will be able to prevent drug traffickers from readily crossing its borders from neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan.

The YLC-18A is a ground-based L-band 3D AESA low-level gap filler air search radar with a large range. The radar is developed by the Nanjing Research Institute of Electronics Technology from China. In heavy ECM settings, it aids in the detection of stealth targets.

It may simply raise the antenna in a matter of seconds and also help to counter stealth targets in heavy ECM environments. The YLC-18A can also perform a high-speed 360-degree rotation to detect targets at low to medium altitudes.

Read More

4 hours ago
Cold wave persists in Karachi, temperature drops to 9.5°C

KARACHI: The cold wave continues in Karachi as the minimum temperature in...
4 hours ago
Pakistan reports more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 2,074 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, marking...
4 hours ago
Interior ministry introduces mechanism to facilitate INGOs relief work in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has introduced an elaborate mechanism to facilitate...
5 hours ago
Chairman NAB says logical conclusion of white-collar crimes top priority

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the...
15 hours ago
Harrassment Case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza

ISLAMABAD: The female victim of the Islamabad couple harassment case withdrew her...
16 hours ago
Corps Commanders review border management, internal security

The 246th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday presided over by Chief of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bilawal blasts govt in NA over mini-budget
2 mins ago
Bilawal blasts govt in NA over mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday has...
12 mins ago
Ajay Devgan pens letter to his 20-year-old self

As India is celebrating National Youth Day today, actor Ajay Devgan penned...
16 mins ago
Usman Mirza, GT Road rape, Jatoi cases big challenges for judicial system: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that...
Malaka Arjun breakup
27 mins ago
Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor breakup after 4 years of dating: sources

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the most popular couples...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600