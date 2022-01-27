Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 10:07 am

PM Imran briefed on ongoing talks, projects ahead of his China visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed about the status of different projects with China. Image: Screengrab from APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been briefed on the ongoing talks with Chinese officials on concrete plans to enhance cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, information technology and exports.

Imran Khan was briefed about the status of different projects with China, while he chaired a high level meeting in this regard. He is scheduled to leave for China on February 3.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, PM’s Adviser on Trade Abdul Razzaq Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant to PM on China Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor and senior officers participated in the preparatory session, Prime Minister’s Office reported.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on PM Imran Khan. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting.

A day ago, Imran Khan had said the government was making reforms in the civil and criminal laws system so as to ensure effective and speedy justice to the citizens.

Chairing a high-level meeting on civil law reforms in Islamabad, he had said for the first time since 1908, the government was making changes in the law to bring improvement to dispensation of justice.

The prime minister had said no government in the past ever thought about reforming the century-old laws in order to maintain status quo and accommodate the elite.

