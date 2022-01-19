Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 10:31 am

PM Imran Khan affirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE after recent attack

The Prime Minister on behalf of the whole country has expressed sympathy with the UAE—Image: File/Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Houthi militia on civil facilities in the UAE.

Read more: Saudi-led coalition accuses Yemeni Houthis of “hijacking UAE-flagged ship”

PM Imran affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the UAE and rejection of any threat to its security and sovereignty. He also offered his condolences for the victims of these attacks and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, said Radio Pakistan.

On his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people.

Meanwhile, the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan visited Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and conveyed condolences to Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood on the death of a Pakistani national in the terror attack in Abu Dhabi.

He assured the ambassador of every possible support in the repatriation of the dead body of the deceased and treatment of the two injured Pakistanis.

The UAE FM greatly appreciated the expression of support and solidarity from the government of Pakistan in wake of the heinous terrorist attacks.

Read more: Yemen’s Houthi militia claims responsibility for missile attack on Saudi capital

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan had also strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi rebels in UAE.

