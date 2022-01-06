PM Imran Khan congratulates Murad Saeed, NHA for saving public money

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and the National Highway Authority (NHA) for saving public money through transparency and digitisation.

In a tweet on Thursday, he claimed that a four-lane highway was built at 138 per cent less cost in comparison with the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government.

The premier said that revenues by the Ministry of Communications and NHA had increased by 125 per cent, while land worth Rs5.18 billion was freed from encroachments.

“Congratulations to Min of Communication and NHA for saving public money through transparency and digitisation: 4 lane highway – 138% reduced cost from PMLN govt; 125% increase in revenues and Rs.5.18 bn worth land freed from encroachments. All this despite global price hikes & inflation,” said the premier.

A day ago, PM Imran had inaugurated 293 kilometers Hakla-DI-Khan motorway, which is an important part of the Western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Hakla-DI-Khan motorway has 11 interchanges, 36 bridges, 33 flyovers and 119 underpasses. It would help in transforming DI Khan as one of the main business hubs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, linking South Punjab and Balochistan. It would also enable supply of agricultural produce to different parts of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister had said previously the development of the country was confined only to GT road, Lahore and onwards to Karachi which were also called as Eastern route of the CPEC.