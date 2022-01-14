Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 03:09 pm

PM Imran Khan launches public version of first-ever National Security Policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi. Image: Screengrab from PTV

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that time after time, Pakistan had to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan which meant that the national security would be affected.

“When we approach the IMF we get a loan only with conditions. If we accept IMF’s conditions, it compromises our security. We can see the situation of the Muslim country who could not defend their security,” said PM Imran Khan while addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy 2022-2026 in Islamabad. He signed the National Security Policy on this occasion.

Read more: Pakistan welcomes P-5 statement against nuclear war, arms race

Never in the past had we made the country stable, he said adding that the government’s aim was that the entire state and public should adopt the same path. He said the policy had corrected the path of the nation.

The policy had been crafted with great effort, and it explained national security in its true essence, he said. He also paid tribute to the armed forces for defending the country and their sacrifices in the war on terror.

He said that an inclusive development was inevitable for national security.

“Inclusive growth means not only to uplift the poor people but also the neglected areas… (In such case) every common man becomes a stakeholder to protect the state…The biggest security is when people stand behind the state for its protection,” said the prime minister.

As per details, the original version of the policy will remain classified. Only a public version of the policy has been released according to which, the policy articulates a citizen-centric framework, placing economic security at its core and seeking a secure and economically resilient Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The main themes of the National Security Policy are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security, foreign policy in a changing world and human security.

Read more: PM extols ISI role for national security, stability and prosperity

The NSP explains more than 200 policy actions. Peace, connection and trade with neighbouring countries remain the fundamental point of the policy.

Hybrid warfare is also a part of the policy. It will give a strategy to boost the national resources. Kashmir has been declared a crucial issue, and the increasing population, a challenge to human security.

Read More

16 hours ago
Visit to China: Imran, Xi to discuss Covid-19, economic crisis and climate change issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a three day visit to China...
16 hours ago
NA adopts Finance (Supplementary) Bill by majority amid opposition's sloganeering

National Assembly on Thursday passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 by majority...
18 hours ago
PTI leader in UK claims he gave money to Hareem Shah for video

After Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to initiate a money-laundering case...
18 hours ago
PSL 2022 Anthem: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam, to sing HBL PSL 7 anthem

PSL 2022 Anthem: Abdullah Siddiqui developed and composed the HBL Pakistan Super...
18 hours ago
Karachi Eat 2022 to Begin from 14th January – Karachi Eat Tickets

Karachi Eat 2022: Prepare yourself, foodies, for the festivities are just around...
19 hours ago
The FIA alerted the UK's National Crime Agency to begin an investigation into TikToker Hareem Shah

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted an official letter to the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Parizaad producers add an extra episode to end the much loved drama

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness...
Mahira Khan fresh bangs
10 mins ago
Mahira Khan’s mother gets astonished with her fresh bangs; take a look!

Mahira Khan, one of the incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry,...
earthquake
10 mins ago
6.7-magnitude quake hits Indonesia, not tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA - A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia with strong tremors felt in...
Justice Umar Ata Bandial to replace Gulzar Ahmed as new chief justice of Pakistan
12 mins ago
Justice Umar Ata Bandial to replace Gulzar Ahmed as new CJP

ISLAMABAD: Under article 175 of the constitution President Dr Arif Alvi appointed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600