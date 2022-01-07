Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 07:40 pm

PM Imran Khan reviews preparation of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed the preparation of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee 2022.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Culture, Arts & Communication Shahzad Nawaz, Information Secretary Shehreeha Shahid and other senior high-ups attended the meeting.

Read more: Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in combating Covid-19: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the purpose of celebrating Pakistan Diamond Jubilee 2022 would make Pakistanis feel pride in being an independent and united nation.

The ideologies of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal would be highlighted in Diamond Jubilee ceremonies, he instructed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that the world would see that Pakistanis are a united and strong nation, adding that the diversity of cultures, natural resources and harmony was real identity of Pakistani people.

Read more: Pakistan rejects India’s ‘false claims, tendentious remarks’ on SAARC, IIOJK

The prime minister further instructed the authorities concerned that the material, which would be presented in the independence functions, must be unique and authentic.

Imran Khan stressed that the central message of these Diamond Jubilee ceremonies must be unity, justice and pride in liberation.

Special Assistant Shazad Nawaz gave a detailed briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan about preparations of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee 2022 functions.

