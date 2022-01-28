Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 09:37 am

PM Imran salutes Army Jawans martyred in Kech terror attack

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 09:37 am
PM Imran salutes Army Jawans martyred in Kech terror attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan saluted the Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in the terrorist attack on a check post in Kech District of Balochistan.

The premier said that in a tweet after 10 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in a fire raid on a checkpoint in Kech Balochistan on Thursday night.

PM Imran took to his Twitter account to share, “Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists.”

Read more: Several injured as blast hits passenger train in Balochistan

“We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism,” the prime minister added.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release that “during an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Kech while repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

Read more: NDMA dispatches relief supplies to rain-hit areas in Balochistan on PM’s directives

The ISPR further said that three terrorists had been arrested in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

Read More

8 hours ago
Punjab to Relax Government Job Age Requirements

The Punjab Civil Servants Recruitment (Relaxation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1976,...
16 hours ago
NSA Moeed Yusuf hails appreciation of NSP by NA standing committee

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday expressed appreciation to...
17 hours ago
Pakistan calls for unfreezing Afghanistan's financial reserves for economy revival

Pakistan has strongly called for unfreezing Afghanistan’s financial reserves to revive its...
17 hours ago
PM Imran takes notice of Sindh police violence against MQM protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took note of the violence...
17 hours ago
FIA busts human smuggler involved in extortion from detained victim's family 

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a...
20 hours ago
Lahore Police detain online gaming player on suspicion of familicide

LAHORE: The police on Thursday took a teenager, Zain Ali, into custody...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

10 mins ago
Danish Gravity Tower case: SHC directs SBCA to present project map after two weeks

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday gave notice of two weeks...
Pakistan clocks highest single-day spike in cases since pandemic began
12 mins ago
Pakistan clocks highest single-day spike in cases since pandemic began

ISLAMABAD: Omicron variant is contributing to a rapid rise in cases during...
13 mins ago
Mahira Khan sends love to newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar: ‘Aaabad Raho’

Acclaimed actress Mahira Khan, who has garnered a plethora of cross-border fans...
19 mins ago
‘Phone data of deceased MQM-P activist shows he was not near CM House’

KARACHI: After collecting data of mobile phone of the deceased Muttahida Qaumi...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600