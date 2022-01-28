PM Imran salutes Army Jawans martyred in Kech terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan saluted the Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in the terrorist attack on a check post in Kech District of Balochistan.

The premier said that in a tweet after 10 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in a fire raid on a checkpoint in Kech Balochistan on Thursday night.

PM Imran took to his Twitter account to share, “Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists.”

Read more: Several injured as blast hits passenger train in Balochistan

“We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism,” the prime minister added.

Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists. I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan. We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 28, 2022

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release that “during an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Kech while repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

Read more: NDMA dispatches relief supplies to rain-hit areas in Balochistan on PM’s directives

The ISPR further said that three terrorists had been arrested in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the military’s media affairs wing said.