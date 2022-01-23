PM Imran to receive direct phone calls from general public today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive direct phone calls from general public during a programme ‘Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam – Aap Kay Saath’ at 03:30 pm on Sunday (today).

The prime minister will listen to the complaints and opinions of people and inform them about different initiatives taken by the government.

People can contact with him on telephone number 051-9224900.

Earlier, on May 30, 2021, PM Khan had interacted publicly via telephone through television, radio and digital media at 4:00 pm.

On December 29, 2021, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had claimed that Khan would eradicate inflation in the fifth year of his tenure.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, he had said that eradicating poverty was the government’s top agenda. He had said that it was necessary to control the dollar rate.

On January 22, Imran Khan had once again called upon the international community to provide immediate humanitarian relief to the millions of Afghans who were facing an imminent danger of starvation.

In a tweet, the prime minister had reminded that providing immediate relief to impoverished Afghanistan was also obligatory under the unanimously adopted UN Principle of Responsibility to Protect (R2P).

