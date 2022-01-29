Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 04:29 pm

PM Imran urges top corporations to raise their employees salaries

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 04:29 pm
PM Imran urges top corporations to raise their employees salaries

Prime Minister Imran Khan—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has urged the top 100 corporations in Pakistan to also raise their employees’ salaries.

In his message on Twitter, the premier appreciated Serene Air’s CEO Air Vice Marshal(R) Muhammad Safdar Khan for responding to his call and announcing a pay rise of 44% for low paid employees & 15-25% for other employees.

The Prime Minister went on to say, “I urge the top 100 corporations in Pak, who made record profits of Rs.950 bn in the last yr, to also raise their employees salaries.”

Also read: Shahbaz Gill to visit media houses to demand increase in journalists’ salaries

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also urged the media houses to increase workers’ salaries to help them deal with the effects of inflation.

In a tweet, he said media houses should show some sense of responsibility and pass on the benefits of their profits to their staff. “Our salaried class is affected by inflation and such measures will help this class deal with inflation,” he said.

The government had already taken responsibility for the health expenses of the masses by launching the ‘Health Card’, he maintained.

On January 15, Fawad Chaudhry had rued that salaries of journalists had not been increased for several years. He had said recently media houses earned 40 per cent profit.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry rues that salaries of journalists not increased for several years

Talking to newsmen at the Lahore Press Club, he had said media house owners increased the salaries of anchors, but not the other staff and journalists.

He had said the government would provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the journalists and their families for free through the Sehat Card.

Read More

3 hours ago
Pakistan launches customized guide to combat drugs under Counter-Terrorism programme

ISLAMABAD: To counter drugs and crimes, Pakistan has launched a Customized Practical...
4 hours ago
FIA, ASF held four including a woman for hawala hundi, money laundering

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar on Saturday arrested two suspects for their...
4 hours ago
COVID-19 cases continue to climb fast in Pakistan amid Omicron surge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 7,963 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
5 hours ago
West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the West had criticized China's...
5 hours ago
PIA lauded for ensuring Covid-19 prevention arrangements

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received an appreciation letter from the relevant...
6 hours ago
COAS calls for unity to counter disinformation campaign by hostile forces

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Iqra Aziz
16 mins ago
Iqra Aziz expresses displeasure on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Iqra Aziz is furious that authorities have banned her husband Yasir Hussain's...
PSL Points Table 2022
21 mins ago
PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match...
Erin Holland
24 mins ago
Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image...
Ushna
26 mins ago
Fans trolls Ushna Shah’s outfit, ‘Fasion disaster’

On the red carpet of the Parizaad finale screening, actress Ushna Shah...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600