PM Imran urges top corporations to raise their employees salaries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has urged the top 100 corporations in Pakistan to also raise their employees’ salaries.

In his message on Twitter, the premier appreciated Serene Air’s CEO Air Vice Marshal(R) Muhammad Safdar Khan for responding to his call and announcing a pay rise of 44% for low paid employees & 15-25% for other employees.

The Prime Minister went on to say, “I urge the top 100 corporations in Pak, who made record profits of Rs.950 bn in the last yr, to also raise their employees salaries.”

Also read: Shahbaz Gill to visit media houses to demand increase in journalists’ salaries Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also urged the media houses to increase workers’ salaries to help them deal with the effects of inflation.

In a tweet, he said media houses should show some sense of responsibility and pass on the benefits of their profits to their staff. “Our salaried class is affected by inflation and such measures will help this class deal with inflation,” he said.

The government had already taken responsibility for the health expenses of the masses by launching the ‘Health Card’, he maintained.

On January 15, Fawad Chaudhry had rued that salaries of journalists had not been increased for several years. He had said recently media houses earned 40 per cent profit.

Talking to newsmen at the Lahore Press Club, he had said media house owners increased the salaries of anchors, but not the other staff and journalists.