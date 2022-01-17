Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 02:50 pm

PM Khan appreciates Russian President Putin for his stance on freedom of expression

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday called the Russian President Vladimir Putin to appreciate his stance on the limitations of freedom of speech.

PM Khan wrote on his Twitter, “Just spoke to President Putin primarily to express my appreciation for his emphatic statement that freedom of speech could not be a pretext to abuse our Prophet PBUH.”

“He is the first Western leader to show empathy & sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet PBUH,” he went on to mention.

Read more: Bravo Putin

Both officials also discussed ways to move forward on trade and other beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. “We invited each other to visit our countries,” PM Khan said in a connecting tweet.

At an annual news conference in December last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin had termed insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a violation of freedom of religion and the holy feelings of people who profess Islam.

Read more: Pakistan can progress only by following teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): PM

After Putin’s comments, PM Khan had taken to his Twitter account to welcome the statement.

PM Khan had also said that Putin’s statement had reaffirmed his message that insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was not ‘freedom of expression’.

