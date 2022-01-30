Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 12:25 pm

PM Khan hails Canadian counterpart for condemning Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday hailed the stance of his Canadian counterpart against Islamophobia, an issue Khan has been vocal about since assuming the charge.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Khan tagged Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wrote, “I welcome Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau’s unequivocal condemnation of #Islamophobia & his plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat this contemporary scourge.”

He said that Trudeau’s timely call to action against Islamophobia resonates with what he has long argued. “Let us join hands to put an end to this menace,” PM Khan expressed.

On the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting on January 29 that left six men dead, and five others seriously wounded, the Canadian prime minister in a tweet condemned Islamophobia and called for ending the menace.

He also expressed the intention of his government for appointing a special representative for combatting it.

“Today marks the first National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia. Five years after this terrorist attack, our thoughts continue to be with those who were injured – and with the loved ones of the six people whose lives were taken,”  Canadian PM said in another tweet.

