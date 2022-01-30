PM Khan hails Canadian counterpart for condemning Islamophobia

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday hailed the stance of his Canadian counterpart against Islamophobia, an issue Khan has been vocal about since assuming the charge.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Khan tagged Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wrote, “I welcome Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau’s unequivocal condemnation of #Islamophobia & his plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat this contemporary scourge.”

I welcome Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau's unequivocal condemnation of #Islamophobia & his plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat this contemporary scourge. His timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued. Let us join hands to put an end to this menace — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 30, 2022

He said that Trudeau’s timely call to action against Islamophobia resonates with what he has long argued. “Let us join hands to put an end to this menace,” PM Khan expressed.

Read more: PM Khan appreciates Russian President Putin for his stance on freedom of expression

On the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting on January 29 that left six men dead, and five others seriously wounded, the Canadian prime minister in a tweet condemned Islamophobia and called for ending the menace.

Islamophobia is unacceptable. Full stop. We need to put an end to this hate and make our communities safer for Muslim Canadians. To help with that, we intend to appoint a Special Representative on combatting Islamophobia. More details here: https://t.co/sEiOYlLRaw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 29, 2022

Read more: Pakistan can progress only by following teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): PM

He also expressed the intention of his government for appointing a special representative for combatting it.

“Today marks the first National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia. Five years after this terrorist attack, our thoughts continue to be with those who were injured – and with the loved ones of the six people whose lives were taken,” Canadian PM said in another tweet.