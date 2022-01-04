PML-N leaders should be investigated, tried before TV cameras: Shahid Abbasi
ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the PML-N leaders should be investigated and tried before TV cameras.
“Live trial before TV cameras should be held so that the people of Pakistan could know what corruption has been done here. The masses should know about the reality if PML-N has done any corruption. They should know how much the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman lies and how the is destroying the country,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said while addressing media in Islamabad.
“NAB cases hold no legitimacy since the cases were not properly heard,” he said adding that it was not long before people would find out the truth.
He said the anti-graft watchdog would have to answer about its oppression.
The PML-N leader asked people to go and see what justice was being served to the masses. Thousands of people were jailed for several years as trials were not held, he said. He said the NAB chairman and officials would be answerable for this.
“It is unfortunate that the parliament is paralysed in the country. Debates cannot be held there as the speaker does not know about the values and traditions of the parliament. Therefore, we are forced to hold press conferences,” he said.
