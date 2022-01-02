PMSA, BFD launch focused operation ‘Hum Ahangi’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar & Jiwani
KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) along with BFD on Sunday launched a focused operation “HUM AHANGI” against illegal fishing in Gwadar.
In the operation, the PMSA units carried out patrolling at open sea, south of Gwadar, Pasni, Pishukan, Ganz and Jiwani sectors to search for trawlers carrying out illegal trawling or using banned nets.
During the operation, multiple trawlers were boarded and searched. Trawling vessels, operating south west of Gwadar and Jiwani were intercepted.
Focused Operation “HUM AHANGI” by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and BFD is a testament to the fact that they are vigilant and remain committed to preventing illegal trawling in Pakistani territorial waters.
