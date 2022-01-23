Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 04:12 pm

PNS TABUK visits Bahrain during regional maritime security patrols

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TABUK visited Manama, Bahrain during regional maritime security patrols. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TABUK visited Manama, Bahrain during regional maritime security patrols, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Upon arrival at Mina Salman Sea Port, Pakistan Navy Ship was received by Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Ayub along with Commodore Vaqar Mohammad, and officials from Pakistan and Bahrain Naval forces.

Read more: Pakistan Navy assumes command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150

During stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS TABUK Captain Muhammad Umair called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Muhammad Yousif Al Asam.

The commanding officer highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace and security in the region and Pakistan Navy’s firm resolve to deal with the emerging challenges in maritime domain.

Earlier, Pakistan Navy had assumed command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150 for the 12th time, Bol News had quoted the Pakistan Navy spokesperson as saying on January 20.

The change of command ceremony was held at the US Central Naval Command Headquarters in Bahrain, the spokesperson had said.

Commodore Waqar Muhammad of Pakistan Navy had been appointed the new commander of the Combined Task Force.

Read more: Pakistan Navy continues relief operation in flood-hit Balochistan

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Waqar Muhammad had expressed the determination of the Pakistan Navy to continue to work with the navies of other countries for peace and stability in the region.

