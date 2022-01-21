Police identifies two suspects involved in recce for Anarkali area blast

A day ago, at least three people were killed and several others injured in a blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area. Image: File

LAHORE: Police have reportedly identified two persons allegedly involved in the recce of the site where a blast took place on January 20 in Anarkali area of Lahore, Bol news reported on Friday.

Investigation sources claimed that police knew about the appearance of the suspects. The sources said the suspects were in contact with the guy who brought the bomb. All of them were wearing shalwar qameez and one was wearing a jacket and two of them were wearing sweaters over them, they added.

Read more: Three killed, several injured in Lahore blast

Both the alleged aiders met the terrorist who brought the bomb. Police have found the route of the terrorists from where they came and where they went back.

A day ago, at least three people were killed and several others injured in a blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area.

Five of the injured were in critical condition. The dead and wounded were shifted to the Mayo Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment respectively.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) had said they were providing the best medical facilities to the casualties.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the Anarkali blast and summoned a report from the Punjab Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Read more: Johar Town bomb blast: Four accused handed down death sentence on nine counts