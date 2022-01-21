Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 12:05 pm

Police identifies two suspects involved in recce for Anarkali area blast

A day ago, at least three people were killed and several others injured in a blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area. Image: File

LAHORE: Police have reportedly identified two persons allegedly involved in the recce of the site where a blast took place on January 20 in Anarkali area of Lahore, Bol news reported on Friday.

Investigation sources claimed that police knew about the appearance of the suspects. The sources said the suspects were in contact with the guy who brought the bomb. All of them were wearing shalwar qameez and one was wearing a jacket and two of them were wearing sweaters over them, they added.

Read more: Three killed, several injured in Lahore blast

Both the alleged aiders met the terrorist who brought the bomb. Police have found the route of the terrorists from where they came and where they went back.

A day ago, at least three people were killed and several others injured in a blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area.

Five of the injured were in critical condition. The dead and wounded were shifted to the Mayo Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment respectively.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) had said they were providing the best medical facilities to the casualties.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the Anarkali blast and summoned a report from the Punjab Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Read more: Johar Town bomb blast: Four accused handed down death sentence on nine counts

He had directed the concerned authorities to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Read More

14 hours ago
Govt puts country on way to progress and development in FY21, claims Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on...
14 hours ago
Pakistan’s per capita income increases to Rs266,614 as GDP size reaches to $346.76bn mark

The National Accounts Committee (NAC) on Thursday approved the revised figures of...
15 hours ago
Omicron Surge : Government Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Booster Shots

Omicron Surge : The federal government has allowed the use of another...
16 hours ago
Procurement process for computer-based exam services for MDCAT canceled, LHC told

Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court that the...
17 hours ago
PPP all set to launch tractor trolley march on Jan 21

Former Prime Minister and President Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Raja Pervez...
18 hours ago
Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday withdrew...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kareena Kapoor
1 min ago
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Saif with Taimur, ‘Twinning winning’

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan...
ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixtures
34 mins ago
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Here’s the complete list of the fixtures

The schedule for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has...
PM's
42 mins ago
PM Imran says govt’s economic reforms success recognised internationally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government’s economic reforms...
Netflix CEO
45 mins ago
Netflix CEO promises that Squid Game will have many seasons

Squid Game will have more than simply a second season, according to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement