Political orphans cannot call themselves to be a national party, says Marriyum

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 10:38 pm

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry’ (L) and PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb (R). Image: File

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that political orphans cannot call themselves as a national political party.

Responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry‘s statement, Ms Aurangzeb said that national political parties didn’t come into power by manipulating RTS nor were they created by patchwork.

She maintained, “It needs a special kind of shamelessness and low self-esteem to call such a political orphanage a national political party.” The PTI was at best a stopgap arrangement for the turncoats who had tried their luck within all political parties because they did not have any political ideology, she asserted, adding that these turncoats, who benefited from quotas, referrals and other backdoors, would soon be homeless.

Earlier on Monday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain demanded former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return the alleged stolen money to Pakistan or face trial.

“Nawaz Sharif should return the money or face court trial, then he may go to anywhere he wants. People are asking question from him regarding his properties,” said Fawad Chaudhry while talking to media in Faisalabad.

He said Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had acted as the guarantor to bring Nawaz back. He warned that the entire family of even a motorcycle thief was detained.

