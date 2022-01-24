Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk

24th Jan, 2022. 11:36 am

Politicians, celebs congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming first SC judge

justice ayesha

Justice Ayesha Malik has taken oath as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ayesha Malik has taken oath as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath to her at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Read more: Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as ‘first woman judge’ of Supreme Court

Congratulations poured in from politicians, celebrities, journalists and others on this historic occasion.

Sharing a picture of her taking the oath, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain tweeted, “A powerful picture symbolises the women empowerment in Pakistan, I hope she will be an asset to our judicial hierarchy… Congratulations #JusticeAyeshaMalik a landmark elevation.”

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari wrote, “Historic moment — first woman judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour tweeted, “A big day #justiceayeshamalik . Make us all proud.”

“Congratulations to Pakistan. Today, Pakistan’s daughter Justice Ayesha became the first judge of the Supreme Court. Insha Allah, she will be an excellent judge. Our mothers and daughters are our pride and our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave respect and rights to women in society 1400 years ago. Today we have to remember these principles,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Justice Ayesha for making history in Pakistan’s judicial system after being sworn in as the first female judge of Pakistan’s apex court.

Who is Justice Ayesha Malik?

Justice Ayesha studied in Pakistan and abroad, including Harvard Law School in the United States. She was an associate of former chief election commissioner and eminent jurist Justice Fakhruddin Ibrahim, and worked with him as an assistant for about four years, from 1997 to 2001.

The judge, 55, has also been a part of the law firm of which Justice Qazi Faez Isa is a founder.

Justice Ayesha is an expert in constitutional, banking, tax and human rights issues.

According to the LHC website, she has taught banking and mercantile law in different universities of Pakistan. She has been called upon to specialise in cases of child custody, divorce, women’s rights and women’s constitutional protection in Pakistan, England and Australia.

The judge has collaborated with various NGOs on poverty alleviation, microfinance and skills training programmes. She has also been Pakistan’s reporter for the Oxford Reports for International Law in Domestic Courts, published by Oxford University Press.

Read more: Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

Justice Ayesha’s decision on the method of medical examination of female victims of sexual violence is very prominent. The decision of the Sharif family to stop the relocation of sugar mills to the Rahim Yar Khan area of South Punjab is also one of her notable decisions.

The judge is married to Humayun Ehsan, a principal and lawyer of a private law college, and has three children.

