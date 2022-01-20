Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

20th Jan, 2022. 08:52 pm

PPP all set to launch tractor trolley march on Jan 21

Farmers’ rally. Image: File

Former Prime Minister and President Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf along with Secretary General Syed Hassan Murtaza and Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema will lead the tractor trolley march from Jahaz Chowk Benazir Avenue to Okara Press Club after Friday prayers.

Read more: Countdown to catastrophe : Government faces food insecurity as a major challenge

According to the party spokesperson, the PPP will hold a tractor trolley march in all the districts of the country including Larkana and Sahiwal districts on the directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to show solidarity with farmers against the shortage of urea in the country.

PPP Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said that the PPP would not bow to any pressure or ban by the government.

According to him, the farmers of an agricultural country are in trouble and the PPP and its leadership has decided to not leave them alone. The survival chances for a government minimize as and when farmers take to streets, he added.

Murtaza said the PPP would force the government to understand the problems of farmers. Every country supports their farmers and Pakistan is the only country where the government was exploiting them. He said the government had imported four million ton of wheat after claiming that the country had sufficient stocks of wheat. The government had managed to smuggle wheat to Afghanistan, he alleged.

Read more: Choking farmers’ lifeline

He claimed that the PPP government had increased the support prices of wheat and sugarcane and it also kept the cost of production under control and ensured maximum benefit to farmers.

According to him, the financiers of the government had plundered Rs5 billion out of corruption in all these areas.

 

 

