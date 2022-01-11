Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022.

PPP always tried to occupy Karachi instead of winning people’s hearts: MQM-P

Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed. Image: screengrab

Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always tried to occupy Karachi instead of winning people’s hearts.

Addressing a press conference against Sindh Local Government Amendment Act, 2021, in Karachi on Tuesday, Naveed announced to challenge the new town system in Karachi in court.

Read more: Sindh govt robbed Karachiites of their constitutional rights: Hafiz Naeem

He said that PPP’s dream of occupying Karachi has never been fulfilled and now it was conspiring again to do so.

“We [people of Karachi] were always fewer and matters were run through the imposition of laws,” he asserted.

MQM-P leader claimed that according to law, it was important to take the opinion of the locals before delimitation of towns.

He claimed that new delimitations were done by PPP for political benefit, adding that Karachi remained deprived during PPP’s rule.

He said that 26 towns were mentioned in the notification of town system in Karachi but delimitations of only 25 were mentioned in the gazette, adding that a town municipal corporation must comprise a population ranging between 0.5-0.7 million people.

The MQM-P official said that the difference of five to seven per cent population is usually kept between a town and a union council (UC). However, he claimed that in the new delimitations, this difference is up to 50 per cent to create UCs and towns for their own benefit.

Read more: Fight for LG rights; While opposition parties decry Sindh new LG law, PPP govt sticks to its guns

He claimed that the Sindh government also changed the names of towns on an ethnic basis.

Answering a question, Kawar Naveed said that they also invited Jamat-e-Islami (JI), which is also protesting against the local government Act, for attending the All Parties Conference (APC) but it refused and neither invited MQM-P in its protest against the bill.

