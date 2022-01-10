Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

10th Jan, 2022. 05:55 pm

PPP announces to start Kissan March on January 21

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab leaders announcing the date of Kissan March. Image: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday announced to kick-off Kissan March against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government on January 21.

The announcement was made by PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza along with Central Punjab Kissan Wing President Inayat Ali Shah and party leaders including Neelum Jabbar Chaudhry, Tanveer Mohal, and Ahsan Rizvi in a press conference.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza said that as a first step towards launching a countrywide Kissan movement, PPP will hold a tractor-trolley march on January 21.

Read more: People involved in artificial shortage of urea will not be spared, warns PM Imran

He urged all the opposition political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) to join it.

Murtaza expressed hope that the Kissan March will be a historic success despite the challenges of chilly weather and differences between opposition parties.

He vowed that PPP will not leave the farmers of the country alone and said, “Whenever farmers come on the roads it is difficult for any government to survive.”

The PPP official said they are starting the march to pressurise the government to understand the issues and problems faced by peasants.

“Every country supports farmers because agriculture is the backbone of the economy of any country but it is very unfortunate that the PTI government is not serious in solving their issues,” he remarked.

Murtaza said that the government initially allowed wheat export citing adequate reserves but later had to import four million tonnes of the commodity.

Read more: Countdown to catastrophe : Government faces food insecurity as a major challenge

PPP official said that the country can agriculturally become self-sufficient through subsidies on wheat and other crops. He claimed that past governments of PPP increased the support price of crops while the cost of production remained stagnant. “We gave benefit to the growers as well as consumers,” he asserted.

Murtaza stated that health, education, fertiliser, and sugar mafias are running the country.

While responding to the questions, the PPP official said that the Murree incident is proof of the government’s failure and mismanagement.

He criticised that Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar reached the incident site after 30 hours and questioned where the government departments were and why the army was not called timely.

Murtaza claimed that the opposition parties will win local government elections in Punjab in the same way they had won in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

