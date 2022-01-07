PPP Punjab gears up preparation for long march, says Raja Ashraf

Pakistan People’s Party is ready for the long march announced by chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on February 27.

This was announced by former Prime Minister and President Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf and General Secretary PPP central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza in a press conference at the PPP Punjab Secretariat, Lahore on Friday.

They also said that inflation has destroyed the life of the common man. The PPP leadership has vowed to make the call of their chairman successful in the central Punjab. He said the party has started contacts with farmers, trade unions and the civil society to muster support for the protest call by the chairman.

General Secretary Hassan Murtaza maintained that this march would not end without sending this government packing. The PTI government has hijacked the economy, he added.

He also said that the PPP invited all political parties to join them against this incompetent and corrupt government. Murtaza said the PPP welcomes all political workers who rejoined the party including Zikrya Butt.

On this occasion, Chairman Awami Rickshaw Union Majeed Ghauri announced their support to the long march call given by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The press conference was attended by Dr Khayyam, Rana Jamil Manj, Ahsan Rizvi, Faisal Mir and Asif Baig.