Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

07th Jan, 2022. 08:37 pm

PPP Punjab gears up preparation for long march, says Raja Ashraf

President Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf and General Secretary PPP central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza address a press conference in Lahore on Friday.

Pakistan People’s Party is ready for the long march announced by chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on February 27.

This was announced by former Prime Minister and President Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf and General Secretary PPP central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza in a press conference at the PPP Punjab Secretariat, Lahore on Friday.

They also said that inflation has destroyed the life of the common man. The PPP leadership has vowed to make the call of their chairman successful in the central Punjab. He said the party has started contacts with farmers, trade unions and the civil society to muster support for the protest call by the chairman.

Read more: Murtaza Wahab claims PPP ‘new option’ for people of Karachi

General Secretary Hassan Murtaza maintained that this march would not end without sending this government packing. The PTI government has hijacked the economy, he added.

He also said that the PPP invited all political parties to join them against this incompetent and corrupt government.  Murtaza said the PPP welcomes all political workers who rejoined the party including Zikrya Butt.

Read more: Pakistan to launch its 7th national census this year

On this occasion, Chairman Awami Rickshaw Union Majeed Ghauri announced their support to the long march call given by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The press conference was attended by Dr Khayyam, Rana Jamil Manj, Ahsan Rizvi, Faisal Mir and Asif Baig.

 

Read More

33 mins ago
Pakistan’s population projected to increase 285m by 2030

Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world with a...
58 mins ago
PM Imran Khan reviews preparation of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee 2022

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed the...
2 hours ago
IHC orders to demolish Navy Sailing Club on Rawal Lake

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the Navy Sailing...
2 hours ago
Yasir Hussain gives history lesson on Instagram

Actor Yasir Hussain is known for calling a spade a spade, and...
2 hours ago
Pak Army engaged in Gawadar relief efforts since 96 hours: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army, Navy and FC troops are busy in rescue and...
3 hours ago
Imperative to assist Afghanistan for regional peace, stability: COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Friday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12
3 mins ago
Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Price and Specifications Comparison

The most recent edition of Xiaomi's flagship series is both a true...
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules
4 mins ago
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules

COLOMBO, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) - Sri Lanka on Friday revoked a one-year international ban...
Mathira discloses what she loves about Aamir Liaquat on the live show
9 mins ago
Mathira discloses what she loves about Aamir Liaquat on the live show

Model and host Mathira, popularly known for her bold and blunt personality,...
snake
11 mins ago
Viral: A man gets scared of a fake snake and starts jumping while shopping

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600