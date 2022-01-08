PPP Punjab parliamentary leader blames PTI for deaths in Murree
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Saturday held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the loss of 21 lives in Murree.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Hassan Murtaza questioned why preemptive measures were not taken to provide safety to the tourists if 100,000 vehicles had entered Murree.
Read more: PM Imran Khan ‘shocked and upset’ over Murree tragedy
Terming the occurrence as a great human tragedy, he said that people lost their lives due to the incompetence of provincial and district administrations. He added that the incident is a result of the incompetence of the rescue department as well.
Read more: Murree received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours: Met office
He asked the whereabouts of the minister who took the credit for increasing tourism activities in the country. PPP leader demanded that government should take immediate steps for rescuing stranded tourists in the affected areas.
Download BOL News App for latest news