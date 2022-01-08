Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 07:08 pm

PPP Punjab parliamentary leader blames PTI for deaths in Murree

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza. Image: Twitter

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Saturday held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the loss of 21 lives in Murree.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hassan Murtaza questioned why preemptive measures were not taken to provide safety to the tourists if 100,000 vehicles had entered Murree.

Read more: PM Imran Khan ‘shocked and upset’ over Murree tragedy

Terming the occurrence as a great human tragedy, he said that people lost their lives due to the incompetence of provincial and district administrations. He added that the incident is a result of the incompetence of the rescue department as well.

Read more: Murree received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours: Met office

He asked the whereabouts of the minister who took the credit for increasing tourism activities in the country. PPP leader demanded that government should take immediate steps for rescuing stranded tourists in the affected areas.

