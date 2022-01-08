PPP Punjab parliamentary leader blames PTI for deaths in Murree

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Saturday held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the loss of 21 lives in Murree.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hassan Murtaza questioned why preemptive measures were not taken to provide safety to the tourists if 100,000 vehicles had entered Murree.

Read more: PM Imran Khan ‘shocked and upset’ over Murree tragedy

Terming the occurrence as a great human tragedy, he said that people lost their lives due to the incompetence of provincial and district administrations. He added that the incident is a result of the incompetence of the rescue department as well.

Read more: Murree received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours: Met office