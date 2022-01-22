Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

22nd Jan, 2022. 07:08 pm

PPP’s long march will achieve its goals, claims Raja Pervez Ashraf

Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday said that the party’s long march towards Islamabad in February would weigh heavily on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and claimed it would achieve its goal.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. Image: File

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday said that the party’s long march towards Islamabad in February would weigh heavily on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and claimed it would achieve its goal.

Read more: IMF has taken control of SBP: Pervaiz Ashraf

He expressed these views while talking to the media after a press conference in which the traders’ leadership of the city joined the PPP in huge number, hoping that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto would steer the country out of a crisis-like situation.

Those who joined the party include Lahore Traders Association President Hafiz Sajjad, Patron-in-Chief Dr Sohail Ikram, Lahore Anjuman-e-Tajran Chairman Imran Khan, G-1 Market President Malik Faiz, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashraf welcomed the traders’ leadership into the party fold, saying that all the sections of society would have to play their role in the development of the country. He said all should join hands against inflation and unemployment and expressed hope that a new era of progress and economic prosperity will soon start.

Read more: Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

According to Ashraf, the PPP would take out a countrywide tractor-trolley march on January 24, followed by a long march on February 27 which would prove a turning point in the politics of the country.

He said the party would welcome everyone ready to join the long march, adding that the PPP would stage as many protests as required to take the country out of the crisis.

Read More

5 hours ago
Google celebrates 65th birthday of late Pakistani urban planner Perween Rahman

In recognition of her services for marginalised communities in Pakistan, Google on...
6 hours ago
NCOC makes 'masks mandatory' at mosques, markets, public places

ISLAMABAD: Viewing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the...
6 hours ago
Current year is of economic recovery, next of prosperity, claims FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that the current year was...
6 hours ago
Rana Shamim affidavit issue indicates PML-N staged drama to influence court: Fawad

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the Sharif...
7 hours ago
Punjab govt, IWMI join hands to tackle water problems

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has urged the international organisations working...
7 hours ago
Lahore police clueless about killers of four family members

LAHORE: Lahore police remained clueless about who had killed four members of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Indonesia, LUMS agree to cooperate for promoting women’s empowerment

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on Saturday agreed...
Ayesha Omar
3 mins ago
Ayesha Omar Latest Sizzling Pictures From Dubai Trip Goes Viral

Ayesha Omar is both an actress and a host. Ayesha will play...
26 mins ago
Ahmed Ali Butt to Host Pakistan’s First Ever & Biggest Game Show for Kids “Rio Presents Bacha Log Game Show

Leading Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt will host the first program for...
Iqra Aziz
39 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s VIDEOS and PHOTOS from Thailand Vacations Goes Viral

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement