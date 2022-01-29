Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
29th Jan, 2022. 03:47 pm

President Alvi approves commissioning of Sea King Helicopters in Pakistan Navy

The Qatari air force gave the 10 helicopters to the Pakistan navy as a gift—Image: File/Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the commissioning of 10 Qatari Sea King helicopters in the Pakistan navy.

The helicopters were included in the airborne fleet of the Pakistan navy.

The President approved the commission on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 243 of the constitution.

The Qatari air force gave the 10 helicopters to the Pakistan navy as a gift.

On January 24, a ceremony to induct China-built Pakistan Navy Station (PNS) Tughril and Qatar gifted Sea-King helicopters in the Pakistan Navy fleet was held in Karachi.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on this occasion. Addressing the ceremony, the president said that the Pak-China friendship was time-tested and getting stronger with each and every passing day.

He said that although Pakistan was a peace-loving country and had no nefarious designs against anyone, however, at the same time, it was also capable to foil ill designs of the enemy.

President Alvi said that Pakistan was not in any arms race with any country as its defence capability was only for safeguarding its national interest and sovereignty.

“I congratulate all those who were involved in the ship of the type-054 class-frigate and Sea-King helicopter projects and I commend the efforts of Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy, our Chinese partners and Qatar Emiri forces for successful induction of these platforms in Pakistan Navy,” he said.

Sea-King helicopters. Image: Screengrab from PTV

He also lauded the timely completion of the first ship of the type-054 class frigate and the delivery of the 10 helicopters. President Alvi said that the project of the ship was another manifestation of deep friendship with China.

