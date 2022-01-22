President Arif Alvi calls for further facilitating cross-border trade

President Arif Alvi reiterated the government’s commitment to address the sense of deprivation of Balochistan. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi called for further facilitating cross-border trade with neighbouring countries to boost exports and provide employment opportunities to the people living near border areas of Balochistan.

He gave the directions while chairing a follow-up meeting in Gwadar on border and trade management in Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president asked the authorities concerned to fully equip the existing border stations by upgrading the road infrastructure, providing telecommunication facilities and establishing banking channels at crossing points.

He directed that the issues being faced by traders belonging to border areas of Balochistan should be addressed on a priority basis.

President Alvi reiterated the government’s commitment to address the sense of deprivation of Balochistan and bring it at par with other provinces of the country.

