President Arif Alvi calls for further facilitating cross-border trade
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi called for further facilitating cross-border trade with neighbouring countries to boost exports and provide employment opportunities to the people living near border areas of Balochistan.
He gave the directions while chairing a follow-up meeting in Gwadar on border and trade management in Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.
The president asked the authorities concerned to fully equip the existing border stations by upgrading the road infrastructure, providing telecommunication facilities and establishing banking channels at crossing points.
He directed that the issues being faced by traders belonging to border areas of Balochistan should be addressed on a priority basis.
President Alvi reiterated the government’s commitment to address the sense of deprivation of Balochistan and bring it at par with other provinces of the country.
On December 13, President Alvi had said students of Balochistan had a great potential to change the destiny of the country by equipping themselves with the latest knowledge and information technology skills.
During an interactive session with the students and faculty members of Balochistan Residential College, Khuzdar, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he had urged students to focus on their studies and play their role in the development of the country.
