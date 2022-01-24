President Arif Alvi emphasises universities to produce more graduates

KARACHI: The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has emphasised Pakistani universities to produce more graduates.

Dr Alvi spoke at the convocation of Iqra University (IU) on Monday where he was invited as the guest speaker. In addition to the President of Pakistan, the Consul General of Iran, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, the Honourary Consul General Finland, Iqra’s founding Chancellor and current Chairman, Hunaid Lakhani, and its Chancellor and co-founder, Erum Lakhani, were all in attendance.

Dr Wasim Qazi, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Iqra University, started the convocation with an engaging welcome address, reminding the audience about some achievements Iqra University has delivered.

In his address, the President cited the growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing as a factor that can drive more significant graduate numbers.

“Sixty-four per cent of our population is under the age of 30. The world is changing. The people who are educated today are among those who will mark their presence in the world. By the year 2030, 80 million graduates will be needed. Knowledge is not necessarily being imparted in the classrooms but is now available in the cloud for all professions,” Dr Alvi said.

The President praised Iqra University as an outstanding and pioneering educational institution for its approach to blended learning.

He congratulated the graduating students and their parents for investing in education. However, he stated that the world is moving fast, and policy decision-makers need to catch up and not think and plan linearly.

“I was educated as a dentist at a traditional institution but 80% of dentistry knowledge has virtual possibilities. Iqra University, with this virtual approach, you can increase your numbers. Our country needs to increase its number of graduates. We need millions of graduates. I appreciate what you are doing.”

During his speech, the university's VC said, "This year, we mark the 21st anniversary of Iqra. Now, that makes us relatively young compared to Oxford, Harvard, or the Muslim world's older universities, such as Al-Azhar. But consider all that we have achieved in that short time. None is greater than the fact that today we have graduated more than 31,000 students. What's more, we have graduated more than 13,000 women. We have educated 30,000 leaders. Transformed 30,000 lives."

He added that in the past two decades, IU has achieved significant milestones. It has been ranked the number one business university in Pakistan by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) along with getting included in the QS and Times Higher Education ranking of global universities.

“According to the international and independent rankings agency, QS, we ranked in the top 250 universities in Asia in terms of academic reputation, employer reputation, student-teacher ratio, and Ph.D. citation ratio. Furthermore, after the pandemic, we were the first university to invest millions of dollars in acquiring a seamless learning management system, Blackboard,” Dr Qazi said .