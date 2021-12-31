Prices of petrol, high speed diesel increased by Rs4/litre

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products have been increased up to Rs4 per litre.

As per the notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs4 to Rs144.82 per litre, the price of high speed diesel (HSD) raised by Rs4 to Rs141 per litre whereas kerosene by Rs.3.95 to Rs113.53 and light diesel by Rs4.15 to Rs111.06 per litre.

The notification further said that the prime minister has rejected the proposal of Ogra for an increase in POL products’ prices and asked to raise only Rs4 per litre to meet the petroleum levy target agreed with the IMF.

The new prices will be effective from the 1st January 2022 (Saturday).