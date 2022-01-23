Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 12:07 am

Private sector gets record loans for modern machinery’s imports during 2021, claims Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the private sector got record loans under both the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) and Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) schemes of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) during 2021.

Read more: Like the pandemic, PM Imran Khan vows to overcome inflation

“This is reflected in imports of modern machinery,” he said in a tweet along with a data chart showing highest ever purchase of machinery from abroad by private sector in the last one year.

The statistics showed the machinery imports during the last one decade.

Farrukh also lashed out at both the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for ignoring private sector during their tenures.

Read more: Fertilizer being hoarded under supervision of Sindh govt, blames Ali Zaidi

Both the parties used to cover their losses during their tenures by ensuring massive print of rupee from the SBP, he said, adding there was nothing left for private sector to make investment.

 

Read More

8 hours ago
Like the pandemic, PM Imran Khan vows to overcome inflation

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that after assuming the charge in...
8 hours ago
Yousaf Gillani chairs party meeting to review arrangements for long march

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senior Vice Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani...
9 hours ago
PNS TABUK visits Bahrain during regional maritime security patrols

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TABUK visited Manama, Bahrain during regional maritime...
9 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif blames govt for fertiliser shortage

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the...
10 hours ago
Another private airline set to launch commercial operations in Pakistan

Another private airline, Q-Airlines, is set to commence its commercial operations with...
10 hours ago
Karot hydropower plant connected to national grid

Over 95 per cent of civil and electromechanical works of 720 megawatts...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shahid Afridi
6 mins ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators released their PSL 2022 anthem, which ft. Ushna Shah and Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have released their official anthem for the upcoming...
Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 
18 mins ago
Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 

ISLAMABAD, Muzaffar Khan, a rising Pakistani boxer, knocked out his Afghan opponent...
Sarfaraz Ahmed
18 mins ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed: I enjoy healthy competition with Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's former captain, has dismissed reports of a...
Amar Khan
24 mins ago
Amar Khan, Meera and Ahsan Khan’s Killer Dance Moves Sets the Internet on fire

The International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) were hosted in Turkey, and some...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement