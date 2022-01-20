Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court that the bidding process of a tender for procurement of computer-based examination services to conduct the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) has been canceled.

On a previous hearing, the LHC had restrained the PMC from finalising the bidding process on a petition filed by M/s Superior Connections Pvt Ltd challenging the tender notice issued on Nov 24, 2021 published in the national as well as international newspapers by the PMC.

As the hearing commenced on Wednesday, a counsel for the PMC told the court that authorities have decided to cancel the entire tender process. He also submitted a letter written to the private company intimating it about cancellation of tender. The company has been asked to withdraw its security money and documents.

Justice Faisal Zaman disposed of the petition in the light of the statement of the PMC counsel.

The petitioner’s counsel Saad Rasool argued that the petitioner company had been providing facilities in the fields of education, media, healthcare and information & technology and being aggrieved against the action of the PMC of issuing the impugned tender document in favour of M/s SOAR Testing Private Limited knocked the door of the court.

He said the PMC had previously procured the services from respondent-company without adopting the principle of transparency in the bidding process.

The counsel pointed out that the educational career of a number of students, who had to appear in the MDCAT, was involved and the petitioner was the only company which met the criteria mentioned in the impugned evaluation criteria.

He said the National Assembly, after discussing in detail on current issues of the PMC and MDCAT in a meeting held on Nov 11 also rendered the view that the firm previously providing the services should be blacklisted and the PMC should re-conduct the MDCAT through renowned universities.

Advocate Rasool submitted that the criteria given in the tender was harsh in nature and sufficient to oust all the competitors providing the services.

Justice Hassan issued notices to the respondents for Dec 20 and directed a law officer to seek instructions from the relevant quarter(s) and also ensure submission of report and parawise comments by the respondents.

The PMC had invited the tender documents on or before Dec 9, which were to be opened on the same day.