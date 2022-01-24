Prosperity of farmers equivalent to country’s prosperity, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said they could not tolerate the economic murder of the farmers, adding that the country would sleep hungry if the farmers are.

He was addressing the PPP-led Tractor Trolley March in Hyderabad on Monday.

He said the prosperity of the farmers was analogous to the prosperity of the country while adding that agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy which had been broken by the incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PPP chairman expressed that the crises in the country had become recurrent. The PTI government first destroyed crops by unequal distribution of water and it had now created a urea crisis, he added.

He warned that the shortage of urea would lead to food security issues in the future.

“We always draw the attention of the government in every budget that its policies will lead to ‘economic murder’ of the farmers but the government doesn’t care about it,” he added.

Bilawal said PPP brought land reforms in the country and empowered the small landowners. He said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (late) did not let the farmers sleep hungry and her government purchased potatoes from them when there were no buyers.

“We have now decided to dislodge [Prime Minister] Imran Khan which was mandatory to save the agriculture in the country.”

He added that PPP would reach Islamabad with farmers and dismantle the ‘puppet’ system to bring the public rule.

Bilawal said the inflation had reached record levels while the country’s economy had been devastated.

PPP chairman said the ethnic groups were trying to trigger fights between the inhabitants of Sindh and inflict harm to the province’s peace. Bilawal assured that he would never let injustice happen with any resident of Sindh.

He said the new local government (LG) system in the province was being labelled as ‘black law’ as the people calling it such can foresee their defeat in the LG elections.

The PPP chairman expressed that the LG system will grant autonomy to the cities that would be empowered to collect the taxes and resolve civic issues at people’s doorsteps.