Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 04:47 pm

Prosperity of farmers equivalent to country’s prosperity, says Bilawal

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 04:47 pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. Image: screengrab/Bol News

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said they could not tolerate the economic murder of the farmers, adding that the country would sleep hungry if the farmers are.

He was addressing the PPP-led Tractor Trolley March in Hyderabad on Monday.

He said the prosperity of the farmers was analogous to the prosperity of the country while adding that agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy which had been broken by the incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PPP chairman expressed that the crises in the country had become recurrent. The PTI government first destroyed crops by unequal distribution of water and it had now created a urea crisis, he added.

He warned that the shortage of urea would lead to food security issues in the future.

Read more: Bilawal announces long march against PTI govt on Feb 27

“We always draw the attention of the government in every budget that its policies will lead to ‘economic murder’ of the farmers but the government doesn’t care about it,” he added.

Bilawal said PPP brought land reforms in the country and empowered the small landowners. He said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (late) did not let the farmers sleep hungry and her government purchased potatoes from them when there were no buyers.

“We have now decided to dislodge [Prime Minister] Imran Khan which was mandatory to save the agriculture in the country.”

He added that PPP would reach Islamabad with farmers and dismantle the ‘puppet’ system to bring the public rule.

Read more: PPP announces to start Kissan March on January 21

Bilawal said the inflation had reached record levels while the country’s economy had been devastated.

PPP chairman said the ethnic groups were trying to trigger fights between the inhabitants of Sindh and inflict harm to the province’s peace. Bilawal assured that he would never let injustice happen with any resident of Sindh.

He said the new local government (LG) system in the province was being labelled as ‘black law’ as the people calling it such can foresee their defeat in the LG elections.

The PPP chairman expressed that the LG system will grant autonomy to the cities that would be empowered to collect the taxes and resolve civic issues at people’s doorsteps.

Read More

2 hours ago
How To Register For Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, Apply Online

With the Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, the Government of Pakistan has chosen...
2 hours ago
Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior

ISLAMABAD: In the latest development, Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday resigned as...
2 hours ago
Marriyum Aurangzeb says PM's address was of a man 'lustful of power'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the...
2 hours ago
At least eight people die in rain, snowfall-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least eight people died, and 16 others were injured in...
4 hours ago
'Focus of Imran Khan’s politics is opposition, not performance or people'

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent remarks against the opposition,...
4 hours ago
Cold wave to continue in Karachi, most parts of country

Cold wave continues to prevail in Karachi as at least 9 degrees...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PTA Tax iPhone 14
9 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: How Much You Have to Pay to Register your iPhone 14

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: This is the era of mobile phones...
Eurozone
10 mins ago
Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

BRUSSELS: Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key...
Real Lovebirds
10 mins ago
Netizens love the viral pics of cozy owlets ‘Real Lovebirds’

Couples want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to...
uk airlines
14 mins ago
UK forces airlines to fly more as economy reopens

LONDON: Airlines must operate more flights in Britain this summer as demand...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement