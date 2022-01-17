PSP announces ‘protest march’ in Karachi against Sindh LG Act

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced to take out a protest march in Karachi on January 30 against the Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021 of the Sindh government.

The march will start from Tibet Centre and culminate at the Chief Minister’s House in the metropolis, he told this while addressing a press conference at party’s office, Pakistan House, on Monday.

Kamal warned that the government will be responsible for the consequences if they are stopped. “The use of power will be answered. Whoever does it will get the same answer,” he said.

He said Pakistan’s security and sovereignty have been pledged to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and inflation has risen to more than 12.5 per cent.

PSP chairman said rising inflation and record-breaking unemployment are pushing the poor and middle class to the brink of death.

He said the government and the opposition should have sat together on the issues to think of a way out. However, Kamal lamented that both are busy trying to bring down each other.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is ruling the province on the basis of hatred and prejudice.

A sense of deprivation is being created among the people throughout the province and lava is brewing among the people which is being exploited by anti-national agencies to spark riots among Sindhis, Muhajirs, and Pakhtuns, Kamal expressed.

He said, “They (PPP) lie to the people that Punjab, establishment and the federation are violating their rights. They blackmail the establishment and the federation by chanting slogans of Sindhudesh.”

PSP chairman said PPP has formed its election commission on the basis of the numerical majority through the new Local Government Amendment Act which is a clear violation of Article 140-(A).

He said the PPP now wants to take over Karachi’s city government and noted that in 2001, the local government had 47 departments which have been slashed to 21 now.

Kamal added that all departments have been taken over by the Sindh government one-by-one and they have turned into a hotbed of corruption.