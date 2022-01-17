Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

PSP announces ‘protest march’ in Karachi against Sindh LG Act

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal. Image: File

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced to take out a protest march in Karachi on January 30 against the Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021 of the Sindh government.

The march will start from Tibet Centre and culminate at the Chief Minister’s House in the metropolis, he told this while addressing a press conference at party’s office, Pakistan House, on Monday.

Kamal warned that the government will be responsible for the consequences if they are stopped. “The use of power will be answered. Whoever does it will get the same answer,” he said.

He said Pakistan’s security and sovereignty have been pledged to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and inflation has risen to more than 12.5 per cent.

PSP chairman said rising inflation and record-breaking unemployment are pushing the poor and middle class to the brink of death.

Read more: Mustafa Kamal lambasts PPP’s discriminatory policies in Sindh  

He said the government and the opposition should have sat together on the issues to think of a way out. However, Kamal lamented that both are busy trying to bring down each other.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is ruling the province on the basis of hatred and prejudice.

A sense of deprivation is being created among the people throughout the province and lava is brewing among the people which is being exploited by anti-national agencies to spark riots among Sindhis, Muhajirs, and Pakhtuns, Kamal expressed.

He said, “They (PPP) lie to the people that Punjab, establishment and the federation are violating their rights. They blackmail the establishment and the federation by chanting slogans of Sindhudesh.”

Read more: Dividing the metropolis

PSP chairman said PPP has formed its election commission on the basis of the numerical majority through the new Local Government Amendment Act which is a clear violation of Article 140-(A).

He said the PPP now wants to take over Karachi’s city government and noted that in 2001, the local government had 47 departments which have been slashed to 21 now.

Kamal added that all departments have been taken over by the Sindh government one-by-one and they have turned into a hotbed of corruption.

Read More

4 hours ago
Political fraternity mourns demise of veteran actor Rasheed Naz

ISLAMABAD: Several political leaders took to Twitter on Monday to mourn the...
4 hours ago
PM Khan appreciates Russian President Putin for his stance on freedom of expression

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday called the Russian President Vladimir...
5 hours ago
Gwadar’s ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ announces to hold protests again

GWADAR: ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ (give right movement) of Gwadar led by Maulana...
7 hours ago
Pakistan records highest number of Covid cases in five months

ISLAMABAD: Continuing with the alarming rise, Pakistan reported 4,340 new Covid-19 cases...
7 hours ago
Govt wants talk with political parties for reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said...
7 hours ago
Pakistan calls for investing more in technology

DUBAI: To improve the provision of human capital services, Pakistan has called...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Bella Hadid shares a special message for her best friend Alana on her birthday

US supermodel Bella Hadid shared a heart-felt message and lovely birthday wishes...
Mohammad Asif and James Anderson
3 mins ago
James Anderson learned wobble seam deliveries by Mohammad Asif

James Anderson, England's great fast bowler who took 640 wickets in his...
Anoulak Kittikhoun takes office as new riparian CEO of Mekong River Commission
4 mins ago
Anoulak Kittikhoun takes office as new riparian CEO of Mekong River Commission

VIENTIANE, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Lao national Anoulak Kittikhoun took office as...
Israeli
6 mins ago
Palestinian shot dead in attempted stabbing attack: Israeli army

JERUSALEM - An Israeli soldier shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian who attempted...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600